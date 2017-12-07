Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

press release:

USA | 103 min | R | BluRay | Dir. Shane Black

Thurs Dec 7 | 9:30 PM; Sat Dec 9 | 11:00 PM

A murder mystery brings together a private eye, a struggling actress, and a thief masquerading as an actor (IMDb). "Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang is as much fun as the title suggests, and packed with banter that rolls off the tongue just as easily" -Christy Lemire (Associated Press)

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
608-262-1143
