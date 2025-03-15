× Expand Jim Flannigan A close-up of Jim Flannigan. Jim Flannigan

media release: Join us for Kiss Me, I'm Funny, a stand-up comedy show in the heart of downtown Madison just ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Delectable dinner options available at the venue!

With headliner Jim Flannigan: Jim Flannigan is a nationally touring stand-up comedian from Chicago. Known for his fast paced, clever punchlines, Jim is a regular headliner at top comedy clubs including Zanies and The Improv, as well as being a regular performer at Chicago’s Laugh Factory and Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas, NV.

Jim has opened for some of the biggest names in the world of comedy, including Sebastian Maniscalco, Demitri Martin, and more, along with TV appearances on ABC, NBC, WGN, and NBC Sports, among others. Flannigan spent three years as the co-host of the hilarious All Over the Place, a weekly podcast that is just that, with Pat McGann. In April 2023, Jim recorded a set for Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Presents The Showcase.

Feature performances by: Alexa Stanton, Connor O'Hara

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm • Show at 8pm. Showroom found in basement.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1346209192986363/

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.