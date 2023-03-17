Kiss Me I'm Funny

× Expand Jordan Pauley/Pauley's Pro Pics David Louis on stage. David Louis

media release: Join Cheshire Cat Comedy on St. Patrick's Day for an evening of stand-up with the Midwest's funniest, headlined by Milwaukee's DAVID LOUIS: Known for his acerbic wit and endearing vulnerability, David Louis is a regular club performer at the Laughing Tap, the Improv, Zanies, Comedy on State, and Skyline Comedy Club. Milwaukee Magazine has included him in their "Best of" issue and he has been selected to perform in comedy festivals across the United States as well as New York City's prestigious Comedians You Should Know showcase. David has worked with Micheal Ian Black at the historic Turner Hall Theater as well as Matt Braunger, Stewart Huff, Moses Storm, and Shane Torres.

With additional performances by: Bennett Brown, K﻿ayley Horton, C﻿ody Heck, surprise guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8:00PM

Forward Club (at Breese Stevens Field), 917 E Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 5.

.Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/156467690581400

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.