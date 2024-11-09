The Kissers (album release)

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions The Kissers pause for a photo on stage. The Kissers

media release: Share an intimate evening with The Kissers as they commemorate the release of their upcoming albumThe Foe and the Fallen: Songs from The Greatest War. The night will be a sit down event that will not only include music, but also the stories behind the songs and the creation of the sold out “rock and roll history show”The Greatest War: World War One, Wisconsin, and Why It Still Matters which premiered at the Barrymore Theatre, November 11, 2018. November 9 is the Saturday before Veterans Day (formerly Armistice Day) and on display will be an exhibit courtesy of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, WWI Beyond the Trenches: Stories from the Front which includes Wisconsin veterans that also featured in the songs. The show will be approximately 90 minutes long. $25. Shows at 5 pm (doors at 4 pm) and 8 pm (doors at 7 pm).

ABOUT THE GREATEST WAR

Originally performed as a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the day World War One ended, The Greatest War is a multimedia “rock and roll history show” that incorporates music, images, and spoken word. There are multiple performers and The Kissers perform about half of the music. Kissers frontman Ken Fitzsimmons is the artistic director and wrote and curated the music and created all of the video content. The show features numerous Wisconsinites, some who served in the war and some who opposed it. “Utterly unique, musically and visually exciting, chilling and thought-provoking” was the description by theatre critic Gwendolyn Rice.

www.thegreatestwar.org

ABOUT THE KISSERS

The Kissers bring a fresh, original kick to Celtic music. Forged during legendary Monday nights at Madison's O’Cayz Corral, and honed through 1000 nights on the road, their sound blends sharp musicianship, black humor and the lilt and lyricism of the ancient melodies. Rock musicians who learned Irish music, The Kissers explore the roots of that tradition while retaining their own unique essence.

Madison Area Music Awards

Album of the Year (2015) - Three Sails (World Category)

Song of the Year (2015) - Montreal (World Category)

Album of the Year (2009) - Live Candy Ratz (Rock category)

www.thekissers.com