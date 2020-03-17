The Kissers

Gates and Brovi 3502 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: The Kissers bring a fresh, original kick to Celtic music. Forged during legendary Monday nights at Madison’s O’Cayz Corral, and honed through 1,000 nights on the road, their sound blends sharp musicianship, black humor and the lilt and lyricism of the ancient melodies. Rock musicians who learned Irish music, The Kissers explore the roots of that tradition while retaining their own unique essence.

