press release: June 14 - August 16, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required.

The Kissers bring a fresh, original kick to Celtic music. Forged during legendary Monday nights at Madison’s O Cayz Corral, and honed through 1,000 night on the road, their sound blends sharp musicianship, black humor and the lilt and lyricism of the ancient melodies. Rock musicians who learned Irish music, The Kissers explore the roots of that tradition while retaining their own unique essence.