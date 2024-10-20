Kite, ClubDrugs, Lorelei Dreaming

media release: Crucible is delighted to present KITE with ClubDrugs and Lorelei Dreaming!

Sunday, October 20th, 7 pm doors, 8 pm show. Support announced soon!

$20 advance / $25 day of

Since surfacing into the Scandinavian synth-pop scene over a decade ago, Nicklas Stenemo and Christian Hutchinson Berg (aka KITE) have steadily grown from local icons to a global phenomenon, yet until now have never released a full-length studio album. VII breaks the ice, collecting 14 of the duos deepest and most dynamic anthems into a stormy saga of immersive, apocalyptic emotion. Sourced from a series of six 7-inch singles released over the past half-decade, the collection persuasively showcases KITEs distinctly cinematic strain of Swedish darkwave in all its glory and desolation.

Regardless of this powerful new release on Dais Records (scheduled for April 19), it is KITEs live performance and presentation that has heads turning and jaws dropping. An unparalleled experience of elaborate keyboard instrumentation, searing vocal work and bespoke lighting have taken KITE audiences to another plane, unexpected until experienced. Sold out shows with thousands of revelers in Sweden are all but portentous here in the states.

VII (Dais Records) offers a compendium of KITEs potent recent discography, including collaborations with Blanck Mass, Anna von Hausswolff, and Henric de la Cour. From yearning dystopian pop ("Hand Out The Drugs," "Bowie 95"), to widescreen existential balladry ("Tranas Stenslanda," "Glassy Eyes"), and sleek New Romantica ("Remember Me," "Teenage Bliss"), KITEs wavelength is one of soaring heights and abysmal depths, anguish and ecstasy. Their years of visceral commitment and artistic integrity have been hard fought and hard won; it bleeds between the words and melodies in one holy moment after another: "I switch my ways / To seize the day / To face my life / Not fade to gray."