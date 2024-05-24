8 pm on 5/24, 2 & 8 pm on 5/25 and 1 & 7 pm, 5/26, Capitol Theater. $79-$59.

media release: Following an outstanding Broadway run, this unforgettable theatrical tour de force comes to Madison as part of its new national tour. Based on Khaled Hosseini’s beloved, international best-selling novel, “The Kite Runner” is a powerful new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, “The Kite Runner” is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

Adapted by Matthew Spangler

Based on the novel by Khaled Hosseini

Directed by Giles Croft

Originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse