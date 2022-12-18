Kite Suzuki
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Kite Suzuki will sponsor a musical performance on Sunday December 18, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.
