media release: One of Madison's favorite winter wonders is back on a frozen Lake Mendota! While we can't hold our usual Frozen Assets activities, the popular Kites on Mendota will bring 20 large show kites to the lake, giving the community an event that can be viewed WITHOUT gathering!

Kites on Mendota hopes to raise $1,000 per kite in the sky, with a $20,000 goal. So far we've raised $2,500. Help Clean Lakes Alliance raise money for lake improvement projects by DONATING today!

The show in the sky, which is produced by Clean Lakes Alliance, is supported by the Wisconsin Union, The Edgewater, and the Wisconsin Kiters Club, Saturday, February 6, and Sunday, February 7, 10 a.m - 3 p.m.

In addition to kites, members of the Seven Hills Skydiving Club will be making ice landings throughout the day on Saturday. Jumping in groups of 2-3, the skydivers will be easily visible thanks to bright-colored parachutes.

Saturday, February 6, Starting at 10 a.m.

Where to watch: The kites and skydivers will be directly in front of The Edgewater on Lake Mendota, but other great viewing spots include: