Klack (CD release), Damascus Knives, DJ Eurotic

press release: Madison's Klack has exploded in the last few years, playing festivals all over North America in 2019 and soon to head to Germany for the annual Familientreffen EBM festival. Their first CD entitled CATCHING UP WITH KLACK is a compilation of their first three EPs and is being released by Razgrom Music!

Klack will be performing live alongside Los Angeles' incredible DAMASCUS KNIVES, a techno EBM side project of David Christian, most notably of Cervello Elettronico.

EVERYONE MUST KLACK...AND KNIFE.

DJ's Eurotic and TBA will be on the decks dropping modern and classic industrial, EBM, and synthpop before and after the performances.

21 and up/$8 at the door