Klez Fest

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: All events are free and open to the public.

More details at music.wisc.edu/klezfest

Friday, September 20

3 pm-4:30 pm, Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Avenue: Klezmer Masterclass with violinist Alicia Svigals (all instruments welcome–bring your instruments and voices). Learn the style and sound of klezmer music and its unique ornamentation.

7:30 pm, Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall: The Green Cousin-A Folk Ballet. Featuring Kanopy Dance Company, with live music by Elm Duo. 

Saturday, September 21

2 pm, Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall: Yid Vicious and Tsuzamen concert. Concert with Madison favorites Yid Vicious (playing their unique blend of traditional and contemporary klezmer) and Tsuzamen (playing world music with a Jewish vibe).

7:30 pm, Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Avenue: Alicia Svigals’ Klezmer Fiddle Express concert. Alicia Svigals, the world’s foremost klezmer fiddler and a founder of the Grammy-winning Klezmatics, will make joyous, kinetic music with

Sunday, September 22

2 pm, Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Avenue: The Ancient Law Cine-Concert. Ewald André Dupont’s 1923 silent film The Ancient Law with live original music composed and performed by violinist Alicia Svigals and silent film pianist Donald Sosin.

Info

Music
608-263-5615
