KLJ Movement dancers.

7:30 pm on 6/14-15 and 2 pm, 6/16.

media release: KLJ Movement is a non-profit dance company, founded by Kyra Johnson in 2020. KLJ Movement provides professional development through performance opportunities and technique classes. Aspiring dancers and movement artists will be empowered by the contributions of black and brown dancers throughout history.

Featuring our adult company, All that Glitterz, explores the famous saying "all that glitters isn't gold" through an innovative, timely, and ambitious abstract adaptation of marginalized communities' daily experience. We graciously have the support of the Dane Arts Commission, Evjue Foundation, and our monthly Donors Sean Johnson and Jenni Vondrak.

General Admission: $30

Seniors: $25

Children under 12: $18