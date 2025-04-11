KLJ Movement

Overture Center-Promenade Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: KLJ Movement, a dynamic nonprofit dance company dedicated to uplifting culture and empowering artists, is teaming up with local poet and author Dellavonte Hune. This captivating show will bring to life select poems from Hune's latest work, “Intimacy,” through the expressive power of dance and movement.$27.

7 pm on 4/11 and 2 & 7 pm, 4/12.

Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
