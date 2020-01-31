press release: Who knew spending a day outside in February could be so much fun? Come see what Lake Mills has to offer at the Knickerbocker Ice Festival on Saturday, February 1, 2020 (with kickoff events on Friday night). Iceberg golf, ice fisheree, ice carving, bean bag tournament, fat tire ride, and a euchre tournament highlight this event. There’s also a ton of family fun - try out a snowball eating contest, IdiderDAD and fish toss just to name a few. Knickerbocker provides a fun and family-oriented winter weekend in Legendary Lake Mills! More information, including a schedule of events, at www.knickerbockericefest.com.