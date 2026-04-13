media release: Monday, May 4, 7pm, Madison Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Court.

Come to a celebratory book launch for Knickerbocker Oak, Poems of the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood, from Woodrow Hall Editions.

The anthology contains Poems about Lake Wingra, poems about our bike paths, landmark trees, sidewalk chalk, dog walks, grocery store expeditions—eleven neighborhood poets and four photographers bring us imagery and empathy from their own unique points-of-view.

Contributors to this 72-page perfect-bound full-color collection will conduct a reading.

There are eleven poets participating: Catherine Jagoe, Wendy Vardaman, Shoshauna Shy, Deborah Gordon, Garth Beyer, Laura O'Flanagan, Beth Wortzel, Mark Kliewer, Maya Cole, Barbara Lazaris, Sandy Stark

Refreshments will be served.

Copies will be available for free courtesy of the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association. Contact Shoshauna Shy at poetryjumpsoff@gmail.com with questions.