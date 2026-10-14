Knife + Heart
A Room of One's Own 2717 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Our bookseller Celena hosts a queer movie night (using Kanopy's library of films) on the last Thursday of every month. The film will begin around 7PM. Masks are optional and provided. This event is in The Reading Room (2713 Atwood Ave, next door to the bookstore).
Knife + Heart, 2018, 1hr42m (R) directed by Yann Gonzalez.
Spanish/French.
Info
A Room of One's Own 2717 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
LGBT
Movies