media release: Our bookseller Celena hosts a queer movie night (using Kanopy's library of films) on the last Thursday of every month. The film will begin around 7PM. Masks are optional and provided. This event is in The Reading Room (2713 Atwood Ave, next door to the bookstore).

Knife + Heart, 2018, 1hr42m (R) directed by Yann Gonzalez.

Spanish/French.