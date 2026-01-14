The Knights

media release: A comedy play written 2400 years ago about a hot dog vendor who takes on an incompetent king.

In ancient Greece, the legendary playwright Aristophanes spent years writing plays attacking his political enemy Cleon. The least we can do to honor such devotion is give one of them some life. In this quirky comedy, the sausage vendor Agoracritus squares off with the politician Paphlagonian for control of the council of Athens.

A staged reading presented by Falconbridge Players, adapted by Jay Seevers and directed by Lydia Salus. Free and open to the public.