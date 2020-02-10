Knit & Nibble
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for a couple hours of needlework and casual conversation. Everyone is welcome! Bring any stitching or hand projects (knitting, crocheting, embroidery, needlepoint). Peer instruction and advice is possible. If you wish, bring a snack to share with the group. Beverages will be provided. This group will meet every Monday from 1:00-3:00 pm.
