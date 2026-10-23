media release: October 28, 2026–May 2, 2027.

Regular gallery hours are listed on our website.

Through a series of beyond-the-gallery installations of knit-based soft architecture, Knitted Dimensions: Knit, Technology, and Spatial Practices demonstrates how knitting is a method of design capable of reshaping how spaces are made and experienced. The makers included in Knitted Dimensions work across disciplines, using computational approaches to expand the possibilities of spatial, structural and interactive textile systems. These installations include knit-based structures that stretch, curl, and adapt; material experiments with making, fabrication, algorithm design, and patterning; textiles with responsive and performative qualities; and applications of feminist thinking to knitting’s relationship to softness, care, labor, and embodied knowledge. This exhibition is made possible with generous support from the Anonymous Fund.