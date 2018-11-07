Knitting Machine Artistry
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us at the Madison Children’s Museum for a machine knitting demonstration!
Visiting artist Tanya Cunningham will demonstrate machine knitting artistry. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch as an incredible knit artwork appears through the process of computerized knitting! You’ll even have the opportunity to give knitting a try!
