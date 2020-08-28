Knives Out

Angell Park, Sun Prairie 315 Park St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) is pleased to announce details for a couple of new summer events in Downtown Sun Prairie. The BID and the City of Sun Prairie’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department are partnering to present three

Drive-In Movies in Downtown Sun Prairie’s Angell Park.

July 11 features 3 showings of Inside Out: 3:00PM, 5:30PM, and 8:00PM

August 14 movie is Frozen 2, at 8:15PM

August 28 movie is Knives Out, at 7:45PM

The Drive-In Movies are free. However, spaces are limited. Interested event attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible at: https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/Default.aspx?id=41

The Drive-In Movies at Angell Park are possible thanks to the following event sponsors: Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans n Cream Coffeehouse, Colony Brands, Inc., Pizza Ranch, Hebl, Hebl and Ripp, LLP, Josh Erickson Agency LLC - American Family Insurance, Alder Maureen Crombie, Prairie Lakes Dental, the Sun Prairie Optimist Club, and Badgerland Disposal.

Info

Movies
608-825-1191
