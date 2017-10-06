Knock out Breast Cancer

press release: The evening begins with a 45-minute cardio-kickboxing class. Wear workout clothes and shoes! (Boxing gear supplied). Please arrive 15-20minutes early. Cool down with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, and hear from speaker Mary Gooze, One Woman Many Lakes. The UW Carbone Cancer Center will be here to provide an update on metastatic cancer treatment

research. Stick around after to socialize and enter our raffle!

• Cost: $35/person, open to members and non-members

• Register in advance online at www.omnifightclub.com/madison