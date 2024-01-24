Knockin' on Wood (Wood Brothers tribute), The Blue Smoothies

media release: Knockin' on Wood is back and this time we have a very special guest; our Driftless buddies The Blue Smoothies!

Knockin' on Wood is a Wood Brothers Tribute made up of Rob Rippel on guitar/lead vocal, Audrey Pescitelli on bass, Dana Starkey on the ol' banjo, Greg Schmitt on drums, and Bobby Gronna on keys.

Rick Starkey will be leading the Blue Smoothies on guitar. Any and all of the people above could be joining!

All performances are 6pm-9pm! We are doing our best to provide a fun, and safe atmosphere for all of our customers, musicians, regulars, staff and everyone in between! Any schedule changes will be updated here, and as always ENJOY THE MUSIC! Free.