The Know-it-all Boyfriends, Chaser
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: JOEY’S SONG BENEFIT
starring THE KNOW-IT-ALL BOYFRIENDS
featuring Butch Vig & Duke Erikson from Garbage; Freedy Johnston; with special guests Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Miguel Cervantes (“Hamilton” Chicago Lead), John Wozniak (Marcy Playground), Cory Chisel, Miles Nielsen, with more to be announced
plus
CHASER
with special guests to be announced
Tickets: $30.00 Advance/$33.00 Day Of Show
Proceeds to benefit Joey’s Song
Ticket on sale date to be announced.
