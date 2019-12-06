The Know-it-all Boyfriends, Chaser

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: JOEY’S SONG BENEFIT

starring THE KNOW-IT-ALL BOYFRIENDS

featuring Butch Vig & Duke Erikson from Garbage; Freedy Johnston; with special guests Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Miguel Cervantes (“Hamilton” Chicago Lead), John Wozniak (Marcy Playground), Cory Chisel, Miles Nielsen, with more to be announced

plus

CHASER

with special guests to be announced

Tickets:  $30.00 Advance/$33.00 Day Of Show

Proceeds to benefit Joey’s Song

www.joeyssong.org

Ticket on sale date to be announced.

