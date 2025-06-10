media release: Before you hit the streets- join our know your rights training on June 10th at 7 PM ET.

On June 14th, while President Trump's military parade takes place in the capitol, communities across the country will mobilize en masse for the No Kings national day of action- standing in bold defiance of any attacks on our rights.

This moment builds on the energy of Hands Off! and May Day mobilizations, uniting people in every corner of the country- rural and urban, red states and blue, and everything in between.

Together, we'll send a powerful message: We reject authoritarianism and we will not stand by as our freedoms are eroded. The power of the people is- and always will be stronger than the people in power.

Before you mobilize- join our Know Your Rights Training. This training will prepare you to show up safely and confidently at this nonviolent action. Whether you're marching, rallying, or supporting from the sidelines, you'll learn how to protect yourself, your community, and stand up for your rights.

WHAT: June Know Your Rights Training

WHEN: Tuesday, June 10th at 7 PM ET

WHERE: On Zoom - RSVP for the link!

At this training, we'll make sure you:

Know your rights during protests and law enforcement encounters

Get prepared to take action safely, powerfully and together

Join our know your rights training and together we will build the knowledge and strength to take nonviolent action on June 14th and beyond.

Because when we know our rights, we can defend them. Let's get ready. RSVP NOW.

Notice of Accessibility: The ACLU strives to create inclusive and accessible events that enable all individuals to fully engage with its programming. For this event, we are providing ASL and live closed-captioning services.