media release: The city of Madison Department of Civil Rights is hosting a Know Your Rights (Arrest and Conviction Record) webinar on Tuesday, October 25 from 12pm-1:30pm.

Did you know community members with arrest and conviction records are part of a "protected class" - meaning it can be unlawful to discriminate against them based upon their criminal record?

This training, for employees, employers, and service providers alike, covers how people with criminal history are protected from discrimination in employment and best practices for employers when evaluating an employee's criminal history.

Register to attend here: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN__ieZTsO_ SgC6TFdResIUtQ.