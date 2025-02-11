Know Your Rights: Immigrants' Rights

media release: Join ACLU of Wisconsin for an important Know Your Rights training hosted by the ACLU of WI to give power to immigrants, their loved ones, and dedicated community members with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and assert their rights. Whether you're an impacted person or just want to help others, this event will give you the tools to navigate challenging situations confidently.

This training will cover: What are your rights? What to do if ICE encounters me by Coming to my door, Stops me in a vehicle, Comes to my job, you're detained by ICE, Your rights to a lawyer, What to do if you're arrested or detained & How you take action against bad legislation.