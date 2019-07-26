Know Your Rights

press release: Immigration attorneys will provide free consultations. *We will be having the

Mexican Consulate from Milwaukee with important information*

Presented By: Immigration Enforcement Rapid Response Team (IERT) & The Mexican Consulate

Questions? Call Fabiola Hamdan, Dane County Immigration Specialist, at (608) 242-6260

Pregúntale a un abogado ¡Asesoría legal en materia migratoria GRATUITA! *Tambien tendremos

la presensia de el Consulado de México en Milwaukee con información muy importante*

presentado por: Equipo de Respuesta Rápida de Inmigración (IERT)

Preguntas? Llama a Fabiola Hamdan, Especialista en Asuntos de Inmigración del Condado de Dane, (608) 242-6260