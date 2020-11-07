ONLINE: Know Your Rights

media release: The Community Immigration Law Center (CILC), UW-Madison’s Immigrant Justice Clinic (IJC), Centro Hispano and Immigration Affairs of Dane County are providing  Know Your Rights information to Dane County residents.

This upcoming Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 9am-10:30am we will be doing another Know Your Rights workshop via zoom. We will have two breakout rooms- one in English and one in Spanish.

The workshops will be led by immigration attorneys from CILC and IJC.

608-242-6260
