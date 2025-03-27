media release: Join the Wisconsin Council of Churches and Voces de la Frontera for a Know Your Rights Training in English on March 27 at 9:00am.

Led by Ruby De Leon and Voces de la Frontera staff. This training will be recorded.

Ruby De Leon is an immigration attorney at Voces de la Frontera. Ruby has a passion for helping underserved communities and provides pro bono legal advice at the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic each month at their only Spanish-serving location at the United Community Center. Ruby is also active within the legal community and is on the board for the Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association.

We will also host a Spanish version of this training on March 24 at 6:00pm. Contact the Wisconsin Council of Churches for Registration information.