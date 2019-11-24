Know Your Rights Training

Beth Israel Center 1406 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Sunday, Nov. 24, 10:45 am, Beth Israel Center (1406 Mound St.) Know Your Rights Training! Come learn about the crisis facing undocumented immigrants and how you can best protect their rights through the sanctuary movement. Light refreshments will be served. Hosted by the Dane Sanctuary Committee. Please RSVP by contacting: elanor3560@att.net.

Beth Israel Center 1406 Mound St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
