Conozca sus Derechos (Know Your Rights)
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: (English below) Esta sesión ayudará a la gente entender cómo navegar posibles situaciones relacionadas con los derechos en cuanto al estatus migratorio.
Viernes, 7 de feb y Miércoles 19 de feb a las 6:00 p.m.
Madison Labor Temple
#212 1602 S Park St, Madison, WI
---
This session will help people understand how to navigate potential situations as it relates to one's rights around immigration status.
Friday, Feb 7th or Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:00 p.m.
Madison Labor Temple
#212 1602 S Park St, Madison, WI
Feb. 7: https://www.facebook.com/events/2187410348323758/