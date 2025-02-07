Conozca sus Derechos (Know Your Rights)

media release: (English below) Esta sesión ayudará a la gente entender cómo navegar posibles situaciones relacionadas con los derechos en cuanto al estatus migratorio.

Viernes, 7 de feb y Miércoles 19 de feb a las 6:00 p.m.

Madison Labor Temple

#212 1602 S Park St, Madison, WI

---

This session will help people understand how to navigate potential situations as it relates to one's rights around immigration status.

Friday, Feb 7th or Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:00 p.m.

Madison Labor Temple

#212 1602 S Park St, Madison, WI

Feb. 7: https://www.facebook.com/events/2187410348323758/

Feb. 19: https://www.facebook.com/events/613244464640932/