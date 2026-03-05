media release: The ACLU of Wisconsin invites you to join our upcoming training webinar, Know Your Rights: Voting Edition! This training will take place on March 12th, from 6:00pm-7:30pm, via Zoom.

Our 2026 Know Your Rights (KYR) Webinar Series covers a variety of issue areas related to civil rights and liberties for ALL! Training topics include Knowing Your Rights while Protesting, interacting with Law Enforcement, Surveillance, Privacy & Technology, Voting, and more! This training webinar series is open to the public, will take place via Zoom, and is open to all!

The KYR Series aims to provide education and resources that will increase people’s access, awareness, and knowledge of our constitutional rights. For yourself and for your community. This month, join us to learn more about Voting Rights!

As the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court race approaches, it is important to know why the State Supreme Court matters, and what our voting rights are here in Wisconsin. This training aims to provide education and resources related to your voting rights as well as how the Wisconsin Supreme Court works.

This training is open to the community, and we look forward to having you join us!