Know Your Voting Rights

media release: Celebrate Disability Voting Rights Week by joining us for a panel discussion. Panelists include a clerk, poll worker, self-advocate, and an expert on guardianship. We’ll discuss:

Your voting rights

Basics of voting and guardianship, and how to get your voting rights back

Personal stories from voters with disabilities

What to do if you have a problem at the polls, and more!

Intended Audience: municipal clerks, people with disabilities, caregivers, service providers, municipal and county clerks, elected and appointed officials, and media.

Registration is required. Register for this webinar here.

American Sign Language interpreters will be available.

Need additional accommodations? Please register as soon as possible and include your request in your registration form.

Send questions in advance to info@disabilityvote.org.