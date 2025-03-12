media release: What's a lobby day? It's our chance to come together as a conservation community, visit with our legislators in the capitol, and deliver a strong message of support for Knowles-Nelson and all the places that make Wisconsin special. Everyone who values Wisconsin's land, water, wildlife, and way of life is invited to join us.

We'll start the day at the Wisconsin Masonic Center in Madison where experts will brief us on the Knowles-Nelson reauthorization and help us prepare our messages in support of conservation. After lunch, we'll walk to the Capitol to meet with legislators. You'll meet with the legislators who represent you and your neighbors.

Once we know you're coming, we'll take care of scheduling meetings with your legislators and prepping your materials. You just need to show up!

Want to dive deeper? Lobby Day is followed by the 2025 Wisconsin Land Trust Conference March 13-14. If you're interested in attending the full conference, find registration details HERE.

Your registration includes a light breakfast and lunch at the Wisconsin Masonic Center. Thanks to generous donations from our supporters, lobby day is free!

Knowles-Nelson Lobby Day kicks off the 2025 Wisconsin Land Trust Conference – a networking, training, and inspirational event for land trust staff, board members, partners, and anyone interested in land conservation efforts in Wisconsin. All Lobby Day participants are welcome to register for the full conference. Learn more about this year’s program HERE.

Agenda at a glance

10:00 am | Registration Desk Opens. Check-in at the Wisconsin Masonic Center

10:30 am | Educational Program, Speakers & Issue Briefing

11:45 am | Luncheon

12:30 pm | Walk to the Capitol

12:45 pm | Group photo @ the Capitol

1:00 – 4:45 pm | Pre-scheduled legislator meetings at the Capitol

4:00 – 6:00 pm | Post Lobby Day Networking Happy Hour