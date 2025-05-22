Knowles-Nelson Policy Update

media release: Join us for a virtual update on the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program as the state budget process enters its final phases. This briefing will provide you with a status update on Wisconsin's flagship conservation funding program.

During this session, our advocacy team will share recent developments in the state budget process, outline the current legislative dynamics surrounding the Stewardship Program, and provide updates on reauthorization efforts and their implications. We'll also highlight key timeframes and decision points to watch for.

You'll hear how these developments affect land trusts, outdoor recreation, and conservation projects across Wisconsin, along with ways to continue supporting the Stewardship Program effectively. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the session.

Join us to stay informed and engaged as decision time approaches for Wisconsin's conservation funding.