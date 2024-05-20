media release: Join us to celebrate all that Yada is doing!

Monday, May 20, 6:30PM, Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St., Madison. Tickets $10.

All event proceeds and donations will benefit courageous women overcoming exploitation Silent Auction throughout the event. Bid on items to support our mission!

Many of the women we serve are involved in planning the event. They’re excited to help with marketing, food prep, modeling and more and we look forward to an evening of empowerment, respect and fun