media release: The city is planning to reconstruct Knutson Drive (Green Avenue to Northport Drive). The project includes a new street design with curb and gutter, sidewalk, and driveway aprons. The asphalt pavement and gravel base will be replaced. The sanitary sewer and water main will remain. The project will add storm sewer and stormwater features for controlling surface water runoff.

The city is planning to resurface Knutson Drive (Heffernan Drive/Beilfuss Drive to Green Avenue). The project includes installing storm sewer from Heffernan Drive to Knutson Drive east of Green Avenue and remove and replace the asphalt pavement.

The city is planning to resurface Green Avenue (Harper Road to Knutson Drive). The project includes removing and replacing a portion of the asphalt pavement.

A survey for this project is now available. Please take the survey by 5 p.m., Oct. 4, 2023.

Knutson Drive Reconstruction Survey

A public information meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Sept. 28, 2023, via Zoom. Registration is required prior.

Sept. 28, 2023 Public Information Meeting Registration

The project is currently in the design phase. The public information meeting will be held to inform nearby residents and property owners of the upcoming street construction project as well as gather input on how the neighborhood uses the street. The meeting will also share the existing conditions of the street as well as speed and parking studies. Please sign up on this page for project website notifications.

Project Overview

Project Limits

Knutson Drive Reconstruction – Green Avenue to Northport Drive

Knutson Drive Resurfacing – Heffernan Drive/Beilfuss Drive to Green Avenue

Green Avenue Resurfacing – Knutson Drive to Harper Road

Project Schedule

Design: Summer/Fall/Winter 2023

Bids Advertised: Winter 2024

Construction: Spring/Summer 2024