Koch-Marshall Trio
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: The Koch-Marshall Trio consists of American guitarist Greg Koch, his son Dylan Koch on drums and Hammond B3 specialist Toby Lee Marshall. At the heart of this organ trio is a blues sensibility - but Koch's compositions are an amalgam of rock, funk, jazz and country served up with heavy grooves and dynamic improvisations
