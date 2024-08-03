Koch Marshall Trio

Witwen Park & Campground S9855 State Highway E, Witwen, Wisconsin 53583

media release: Concerts at the Campground.

Grounds and Concessions open at 4:30pm.  Concerts begin at 6:00pm.

Concert goers bring lawn chairs, blankets and their own picnic supper, or purchase food from the food stand on the grounds, for a relaxing, beautiful summer evening of music.

In the event of rain, concerts are held in the tabernacle on the grounds.

Info

Music
608-370-4565
