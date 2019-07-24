press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Koe Creation, author of This Heart Holds Many!

This Heart Holds Many is a testament of transformative, communal love, as told by an educator and lifelong learner who has dedicated their life to helping others grasp their extraordinary love.

Koe Creation has one of the most unique life stories you’ve ever heard, guaranteed. Growing up in a sex-positive, polyamorous family and subsequent communities in Seattle, Washington, Koe learned transparent, non-violent communication, age-appropriate discourse, and sex-positive empowerment at a young age. After actively teaching sex education and relationship skills among top educators in the USA since Koe was a teenager, they now have a decade’s worth of expertise at being a “professional pervert.” Koe is a frequent cohost of the Polyamory Weekly podcast and presents at conferences all over the United States.