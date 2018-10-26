Koh Ker: The 10th Century Angkorian Capital City of Jayavarman IV and His Son, Harshavarman II

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Lecture by Darith Ea, visiting professor, Cornell University, and deputy director, Angkor International Center for Research and Documentation, Apsara Authority, Cambodia

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, UW-Madison, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

no cover

Sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

