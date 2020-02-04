Kohl Center Addition & Renovation

press release: UW-Madison will be hosting a public information session as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment Meeting for the Kohl Center Addition Project. Presentation with Q&A session to follow.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 5pm, Memorial Union (Check Today in the Union board for room location)

The project constructs a 37,348 GSF 3-story addition over the existing loading dock area off the southwest corner of the Kohl Center to provide additional space for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, academics, and administrative functions; and a 34,785 GSF renovation of existing space in the Kohl Center for the expansion of service level spaces to expand locker rooms, media rooms, club rooms, and kitchen spaces.

These new and renovated spaces will serve men’s and women’s basketball, golf, hockey, swimming, and tennis programs, as well as the cheerleading and dance teams. As an addition, the project will connect in the southwest corner of the existing building. The project borders the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad (WSOR) right-of-way. Coordination with WSOR has begun and will continue throughout the project.

Construction of the addition is planned to begin in October 2020 with substantial completion in March 2023. All land is owned by the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System. The $41M project is being funded by Program Revenue Supported Borrowing and gifts.