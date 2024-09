media release: KOHLCHELLA 2024 AT CRUCIBLE IN MADISON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28

DETERIORATION

Legendary Grind Duo from Minnesota

MELLOW HARSHER

local legends playing a rare home game

LIVID

Kenosha Straight Edge PV

BODY FARM

HC/PV from OH/PA

MENDED

Madison Hardcore ripping their first gig in forever

THE CENTRAL

Madison Math-grind u know em u love em

HOCKEY SMILE

Kansas City Powerviolence

CRUCIAL MOVES

Fox Valley Hardcore ex members of a shit ton of bands including Backbreaker and Wholehearted

LUXURY PROBLEMS

Madison Mathcore featuring current members of a lot of other good local bands

MIND HARVESTER

Milwaukee Crust

JAGGED

some young bucks from Milwaukee playing some ripping hardcore punk

AMIMALS ON LSD

Des Moines Powerviolence

TICKETS ARE $25 AT THE DOOR ONLY NO PRE SALES NO TICKETS ONLINE JUST SHOW UP WITH 25 BUCKS CASH OR VENMO BUT CASH IS PREFERRED THIS LINEUP GOES CRAZY DOORS AT 2 TUNES AT 3 PROBABLY 18+ SORRY ABOUT THAT LOL

NO COPS NO CREEPS NO COWARDS

AM I FORGETTING ANYTHING? I DON'T THINK I'M FORGETTING ANYTHING. OK THAT'S IT.

https://www.facebook.com/events/823025459975934