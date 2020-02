Kohler Art 50

press release: January 22 - February 26. Closing reception 4-6 pm, 2/26.

Artists: Abby Meyer, Anjika Verma, Annie Plunkett, Arella Warren, Brianna Bailey, Cassidy Kratochvil, Geneva Kinzer, Genevieve Vahl, Jessica Ni, Kath Oku, Lili Sarajian, Madeleine Freitag, Maria Rantis, Maya Allen, Nicole Golownia, Olivia Bratzke, Paulina Eguino, Rachel Betters, Samantha Dorlack, Sarah Worthington, Savannah Byers, Tiffany Laxton, Vanessa Weeden, Zhiyue Ding

Location: Curatorial Lab, Room 232 Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, 800 University Ave.

Last fall, students from Henrique Nardi’s Basic Graphic Design class were challenged to create a 50th-anniversary poster for the Kohler Art Library. Selecting one of the following areas for design inspiration, African art, artists’ books, Islamic art, pop-up books, or sketchbook facsimiles, ART 346 students created a bold range of posters commemorating 50 years of art library research.