× Expand Natalia Shevtsova The band Kommuna Lux and instruments. Kommuna Lux

media release: This August and September, the world-renowned Ukrainian folk group Kommuna Lux returns to the U.S. on a mission that is as urgent as it is uplifting — to share the spirit of Ukraine through music that heals, unites, and refuses to be silenced.

With a kinetic blend of klezmer, Balkan swing, and traditional Ukrainian folk, Kommuna Lux delivers infectious joy while preserving identity, raising critical humanitarian funds, and offering solidarity to communities in need.

Born from the coastal city of Odesa and led by clarinetist Volodymyr Gitin, the band includes Eugene Beltukov (vocals), Taras Luka (accordion), Mykola Shevelyov (drums), and Serhii Zhuravel (trombone). Together, they perform Ukrainian musical treasures from warmly reimagined classics with rich history like "Hutsulka Ksenya", to triumphant and rousing anthems like "Odesa Bulgar."

These concerts are not just performances but cultural lifelines, offering comfort to displaced Ukrainians and revealing to American audiences the vibrancy and complexity of Ukraine beyond the headlines.

Through their nonprofit KMLX, Kommuna Lux has raised over $50,000 in direct aid for those on the frontlines of the war. Recent efforts include funding for specialized hospital beds for burn victims, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ukraine. Every dollar raised brings tangible relief and every note played reaffirms the power of cultural preservation in times of crisis.

“A joyful sound that makes it hard to sit still while hearing it.” — Isthmus

“You’d be hard-pressed to think of a more fun, entertaining way to support Ukraine.” — Arts Around Ann Arbor