media release: Doors Open at 10PM. 18+ to Enter; 21+ to Drink.

Kompany has emerged from the shadows of anonymity to present one of the more promising bass music projects in 2016. Having perfected his craft in the esteemed halls of Icon Collective, Kompany is now bringing his music to a global audience. Blending versatile sound design with aggressive forms of bass music, Kompany is a force to be reckoned with.