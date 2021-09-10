press release: Unprecedented, energizing and humanizing are all words to describe this positively unique experience. The Konnakol Jazz Project, founded by Arun Luthra, masterfully blends konnakol with Black American music with a wide range of classic and modern musical influences to create a vibrant new sound and style.

Luthra’s virtuosic craft of Konnakol, deriving from ancient hinduism, has inspired and dazzled audiences from all over the world including Japan, Europe, South America and Australia. The ensemble’s traditional instrumentation of saxophone (Luthra), piano (Art Hirahara), bass (Noriko Ueda), drums (Jonathan Barber), and Carnatic percussion (Rohan Krishnamurthy), augments the synthesis of musical cultures. Luthra is the Fall 2021 Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence presented by the UW–Madison Division of the Arts and hosted by the Mead Witter School of Music’s jazz studies department.

Tickets are available for the in-person performance at the Play Circle and live streaming. If you are attending in person, you will need to follow UW–Madison’s COVID-19 related guidelines. Concert presented by Wisconsin Union Theater.