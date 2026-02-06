Kontras Quartet

Token Creek Concert Barn, DeForest 4037 State Hwy. 19, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532

media release: KONTRAS QUARTET boldly explores the evolving role of chamber music in the new millennium. Equally committed to time-honored classics, contemporary compositions, and genre-bending collaborations, Kontras strives to continually enrich the string quartet art form and champion diverse voices. 

Formed in 2009, the "superb Chicago-based ensemble" (Gramophone Magazine) has become known for its vibrant and nuanced performances, “crisp precision" (Palm Beach Daily News), and "superlative artistry" (CVNC Arts Journal). Kontras means ‘contrasts’ in the Afrikaans language - fitting for a string ensemble whose colorful repertoire spans centuries, genres, and continents. 

Music
608-836-7638
